Fire crews respond to downtown Nashville hotel for 2 fires in 1 day

The Nashville Fire Department said a kitchen fire sparked in the hotel’s restaurant, Bourbon Steak.
Stove burning (generic)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to two fires at a downtown hotel building Sunday afternoon.

NFD said crews were first dispatched to JW Marriott on 8th Avenue South at around 3:30 p.m. after a kitchen fire was reported in the hotel’s restaurant, Bourbon Steak.

Smoke was visible from the building’s roof, according to NFD.

Crews discovered a small fire in the cooking area and quickly worked to extinguish it. NFD said once the scene was deemed safe, crews returned to the ground floor and left the building.

Hours later, NFD crews were dispatched to the hotel for a second time after the kitchen fire had rekindled. JW Marriott’s maintenance team reported foam insulation had begun burning, and crews quickly worked to remove the area around the vent system.

The remaining burned areas were cut away, and crews left the high-rise after successfully extinguishing all flames. There were no injuries reported with either fire.

A JW Marriott spokesperson said excessive smoke triggered the fire alarm on the 34th floor, not flames.

Below is the entire statement in full regarding the incident:

“A fire alarm was triggered by excessive smoke earlier today on our 34th floor where Bourbon Steak is located. We are happy to share that the incident was quickly and safely resolved with no injuries. The safety and security of our guests is our utmost priority, so we closed the restaurant yesterday evening to make the necessary adjustments to be fully operational today. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our guests, staff, and neighbors.”

JW Marriott

