Drivers on edge after 2 shootings on Nashville interstates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two unrelated shootings took place within minutes of each other Saturday on I-65 and I-24. Drivers said they are more aware now while on the road.

The first shooting killed Stephen Rouse III while he was in the back of an Uber.

Police said the Uber driver picked Rouse up at Citi Trends on Clarksville Pike at around 3 p.m. Saturday, with a destination of Madison. The driver told police a white Nissan Maxima was at the pickup location and began following them as they got onto the interstate.

The Maxima continued to follow as the driver approached the I-65 and I-24 exit and eventually pulled up alongside the Uber, according to police. Police said shots were fired from the Maxima into the backseat of the Uber, striking Rouse.

Police said the shooting was targeted.

Melissa Hurley lives right next to the exit.

“It’s terrifying. We’re so close to the interstate. It’s scary out there,” Hurley said.

She was about to head out on a road trip and said fear can’t hold hear back.

“I’m gonna continue to live my life. Just be alert, be aware of what’s happening around me and protect myself,” Hurley said.

Police are also investigating after a woman was shot during possible road rage shooting incident on the Harding Place exit ramp off of Interstate 24.

On Saturday afternoon, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive, after a woman was shot in the hip. She is expected to survive.

She told police she was driving on I-24 East when she said she accidentally cut off another car taking the Harding Place exit.

The woman said the female suspect pulled up next to the victim’s car on the Harding Place ramp and that they started arguing, before the suspect flashed a pistol, shot into her car, and drove off.

One driver, who had just gotten off the highway, said it’s things like this that make him cautious.

“I look out for things that look suspicious and I try to avoid them. I don’t ever stop right up behind somebody. And of course any other vehicle around and I’m always watching out for what they’re up to,” Tom Corcoran said.

