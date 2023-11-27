Beware of porch pirates ahead of busy holiday shipping season, police warn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a man after a package was stolen from a Lebanon home.

John Dean lives in the area and said that it’s very concerning to him and his neighbors.

Just a few days into the holiday shopping season and police say Dean’s neighborhood is already seeing its first Grinch.

Unfortunately, that package won’t be the only one taken in Middle Tennessee this year.

“We think we’re somewhat insulated from this stuff but it is happening,” Dean said.

The Lebanon Police Department encourages people to take extra precautions, like using a package locker or asking a neighbor to grab it off your porch. LPD spokesman Zach Patton, said, “We don’t want you to be a victim.”

In the meantime, Dean said he and his neighbors will be alert.

”Neighbors will keep an eye out a lot of us have different systems and things in place to know when something has arrived at their house.”

LPD says in some instances a camera doesn’t stop a thief but it does give police more information to hopefully catch the porch pirate.

