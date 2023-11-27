Amazon boasts added Help, faster delivery during Cyber Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amazon prepares for this all year, with the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday being their busiest online shopping days.

They have it down to a science for getting products in and out of the door to customers.

“We’ve hired a lot since the July Prime Day so our headcount has increased by over 100 employees,” said Tram Le, who oversees one of Amazon’s shipping centers. “We dedicate a lot of training to our associates so…we are able to process our customer orders safely and efficiently.”

Le said over the last two months, Amazon has brought in over 145,000 units a week to stock up their shelves. They deliver about 19,000 packages each day.

“We deliver all the way up to Clarksville, we do all the outskirts like White House and around metro Nashville, so not just Nashville,” Le explained. “It’s a great way to connect to everyone in our community, not just our immediate area.”

Amazon is looking at small businesses to have another record-breaking year.

“We have over 6,000 small and medium-sized businesses that sell online from the state of Tennessee,” stated Divina Mims, the regional communication manager for Amazon. “To give you an idea, last year alone those 6000 businesses sold more than 49 million products which was an average of $215,000 per retailer.”

Many online orders will be arriving on doorsteps and porches this month and thieves are always a concern.

Amazon is also reminding shoppers to keep an extra close eye on their purchases, as “porch pirates” prey upon households every holiday season.

“Use the Amazon map tracking feature,” Mims said. “This lets you know when your driver is getting close to you or is right there at your door so you can be there on time and waiting for them.”

Amazon allows customers to also have their items delivered to local Amazon lockers for safekeeping until they are able to pick them up.

