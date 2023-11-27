2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chattanooga police said a woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a man drove into a building on Saturday afternoon, according to our NBC affiliate Local3News.

Police said 44-year-old Randy Vega, from Florida, drove into a storefront on Frazier Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Vega allegedly crashed into a nearby car before going off the roadway and hitting the pedestrians and the building.

Vega was arrested and faces seven charges, including vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by impairment, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and failure to maintain lane.

Local3News said members of the community have been leaving flowers in honor of those killed.

