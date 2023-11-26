Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp

The woman said she accidentally cut off the suspect.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after a possible road rage shooting incident on the Harding Place exit ramp off of Interstate 24.

On Saturday afternoon, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive, after a woman was shot in the hip.

She told police she was driving on I-24 East when she said she accidentally cut off another car taking the Harding Place exit.

The woman said the female suspect pulled up next to the victim’s car on the Harding Place ramp and that they started arguing, before the suspect flashed a pistol, shot into her car, and drove off.

The victim drove away west on Harding Place and pulled over at Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is 25 to 30 years old and was driving a newer black sedan.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

