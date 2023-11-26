Officials investigating pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Officials said the truck that hit the person is missing a passenger side mirror.
Warren Co Hit-and-run pedestrian crash
Warren Co Hit-and-run pedestrian crash(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol, with the help of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a hit-and-run injury involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 4:25 p.m. on Francis Ferry Road, according to officials.

The car that allegedly hit the person was a Dodge Ram with black wheels. Authorities said the pickup truck left the scene and headed out to Dekalb County and was last seen turning left onto Corinth Church Road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the truck is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the truck or the person that hit the pedestrian should call the Tennessee Highway Patrol Hotline at 1-800-434-6393, or the Warren County non-emergency number at (931) 668-7000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65
Metro Nashville Police Department
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Murfreesboro Police said a man was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of Kelton's Hardware...
Man beaten, stabbed outside Murfreesboro business
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
William Barnes
Nashville Uber driver says he was scammed through app

Latest News

Search for suspects after man beaten, stabbed
Search for suspects after man beaten, stabbed
Two separate Nashville interstate shootings
Murfreesboro Police said a man was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of Kelton's Hardware...
‘It’s really, really heartbreaking’: Police looking for 3 after stabbing outside of store
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65
Metro Nashville Police Department
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp