Officials investigating pedestrian hit-and-run crash

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol, with the help of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a hit-and-run injury involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 4:25 p.m. on Francis Ferry Road, according to officials.

The car that allegedly hit the person was a Dodge Ram with black wheels. Authorities said the pickup truck left the scene and headed out to Dekalb County and was last seen turning left onto Corinth Church Road.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the truck is missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the truck or the person that hit the pedestrian should call the Tennessee Highway Patrol Hotline at 1-800-434-6393, or the Warren County non-emergency number at (931) 668-7000.

