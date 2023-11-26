New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting

The Uber driver told police a vehicle following them fired shots into the car, hitting the passenger and killing him.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed Saturday while riding in the backseat of an Uber.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Stephen Rouse III, 26, was fatally wounded inside the vehicle while headed down Interstate 65.

Previous Coverage
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

Police said the Uber driver picked Rouse up at Citi Trends on Clarksville Pike at around 3 p.m. Saturday, with a destination of Madison. The driver told police a white Nissan Maxima was at the pickup location and began following them as they got onto the interstate,

The Maxima continued to follow as the driver approached the I-65 and I-24 exit and eventually pulled up alongside the Uber, according to police. Police said shots were fired from the Maxima into the backseat of the Uber, striking Rouse.

Police said the shooting was targeted.

The two vehicles separated at the split, and the Uber driver took Rouse to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65
Metro Nashville Police Department
Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on I-24 exit ramp
Murfreesboro Police said a man was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of Kelton's Hardware...
Man beaten, stabbed outside Murfreesboro business
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
William Barnes
Nashville Uber driver says he was scammed through app

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road
Warren Co Hit-and-run pedestrian crash
Officials investigating pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Search for suspects after man beaten, stabbed
Search for suspects after man beaten, stabbed
Two separate Nashville interstate shootings