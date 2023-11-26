Metro Police: 1 dead after shooting on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after one person died in a shooting on I-65.

Police were called to Skyline Hospital on Saturday afternoon. They received word that a person walked in with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they talked with the victim and the Uber driver who drove the victim to the hospital.

The Uber driver said he picked up the victim in North Nashville and got onto I-65 North. The Uber driver said he was followed by another car who started firing shots at the rider.

Police said the victim died at the hospital.

Police said detectives were told the suspect is man with a beard driving a newer black or gray four-door sedan.

