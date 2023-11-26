Infant in critical condition after shooting in Binghampton, police say

An infant is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.
An infant is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A baby is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:09 a.m. on Baltic Street.

The baby girl was taken to North Methodist Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

