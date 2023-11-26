First Alert Forecast: A few rain showers today then a blast of cold air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers develop across the MidState today followed by much colder air settling in overnight.

Showers are already moving in from the west across portions of Middle Tennessee this morning. Expect these showers to last off and on throughout the day. There will be plenty of dry times throughout the day, as well. Highs today will be in the low 50s. Once the rain clears out, a blast of cold air moves in.

Temperatures fall to below freezing overnight. (WSMV)

Monday morning will start off below freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. It will be a bitterly cold day all around. Highs will only make it to the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start off even colder with morning lows in the 20s. However, the afternoons will gradually warm up as the week goes on. Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 40s and on Wednesday, highs will be in the mid 50s. In the midst of this cold weather, we will have bright sunny skies each day.

We’ll have one more bitterly cold morning on Thursday, but then temperatures warm to above average in the low 60s.

Our next chance of rain returns Friday and looks to last into the entire weekend. Expect scattered showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which will help with the drought across the MidState.

