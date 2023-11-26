First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cold air moves in tonight and lasts through mid-week

Lows will be below freezing to start the week. (WSMV)

Rain will exit out overnight, and with some clearing, temperatures will fall below freezing all across the Mid State. Make sure to bring your furry-friends inside tonight.

Tomorrow starts off with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs will only make it to the low to mid 40s by the afternoon so you will need a thick winter jacket.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start off even colder with morning lows in the 20s. Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 40s, and on Wednesday highs will be in the mid 50s. On a positive note, both days will feature sunny skies!

Thursday starts off with temperatures in the 30s, but afternoon highs will be much warmer in the lower 60s ahead of our next Weathermaker.

Showers move in early on Friday and will linger throughout the day. Saturday and Sunday will also feature scattered showers. Highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Make sure to check back for updates on the timing of the rain throughout the week.

