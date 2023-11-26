Driver arrested after pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Warren County

Police said the driver was taken into custody Sunday morning.
Warren Co Hit-and-run pedestrian crash
Warren Co Hit-and-run pedestrian crash(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities said the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian with their vehicle and leaving the scene has been arrested by officers with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, with the help of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating the hit-and-run incident on Saturday. Police said the crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 4:25 p.m. on Francis Ferry Road.

The car that allegedly hit the pedestrian was a Dodge Ram with black wheels. Authorities said the suspect left the scene and was later apprehended in Dekalb County on Sunday morning.

The suspect has not been identified and remains in custody at the Warren County Jail.

