1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is critically injured after a car crash on Dry Creek Road Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Dry Creek Road. One vehicle was involved in the crash and one person sustained injuries.

The crash victim’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

