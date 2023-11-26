1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road

Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is critically injured after a car crash on Dry Creek Road Sunday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Dry Creek Road. One vehicle was involved in the crash and one person sustained injuries.

The crash victim’s current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

