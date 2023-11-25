WSMV4 Investigates reveals how long it takes for streetlights to get fixed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The neighborhood surrounding the Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center Apartments is a pleasant mix of luxury apartments, plush green spaces, and great shopping.

It’s the type of neighborhood where during the day you see plenty of people outside taking walks and riding bikes, with next to no one worried about their safety.

But recently, when night falls, Mary Jo Freels, Andrew Rittler and John Taylor, who all live at the Tapestry, say that is no longer the case thanks to a growing number of broken streetlights in the neighborhood.

From left, Andrew Rittler, Mary Jo Freels and John Taylor speak with WSMV4 Investigates about the issue of streetlights not working at Brentwood Town Center Apartments. (WSMV)

All three recently met with WSMV4 Investigates outside the Tapestry where they live to talk about the issue and how they are growing frustrated with Nashville Electric Service for not fixing the lights.

“I think it’s a safety issue, and now we are up to at least five blocks are gone completely without lights on either side,” Rittler said. “I’ve counted them at one point and it’s over 50 lights that are out.

“One starts to go, and then two starts to go, and then it’s almost like a Harry Potter story where the lights are disappearing.”

It’s dark, very dark, without the streetlights, and it’s become more problematic now that it gets dark earlier,” Freels said.

Freels said she and other women living nearby no longer go out alone at night, fearing for their safety. She also worries about people trying to cross the road at night, saying over the past few weeks several people narrowly escaped getting hit.

“Someone will get hurt. It’s just a matter of time,” Freels said.

A streetlight near the Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center Apartments doesn't work. (WSMV)

Taylor, who lives with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, agrees.

“I had to have a friend use the light on their cell phone to help me get home from a restaurant after my birthday dinner,” Taylor said. “It’s so dark I couldn’t see the sidewalk and was afraid I could fall off it.

“And cars, if I cross the road at night, they can’t see me because I sit so low in my wheelchair. Someone like me really could get hit and hurt really bad if the lights aren’t fixed.”

Rittler said he is one of nearly a dozen people who started filing complaints with NES about the dark streetlights over the summer.

“I’ve been in touch with NES for about three months, but you never get any answers,” Rittler said.

Freels shared an email with WSMV4 Investigates showing that property managers at the Tapestry have tried reporting the problem to NES multiple times as well, but as the manager wrote, “We are unfortunately at the mercy of this company for repairs.”

“The frustration lies in that there is no response,” Freels said. “If they could say, ‘Well, it’s going to take a month to fix, or even a year,’ at least we could accept that and we’d know what we were dealing with, but we have no idea.”

“Now, where the battle comes out for me is I just think it’s a basic service issue,” Rittler said.

Turns out this is not the first time that viewers have reached out to WSMV4 Investigates to complain about NES failing to fix broken streetlights after reporting outages.

Charles Roberts contacted WSMV4 earlier this year when he could not get broken streetlights fixed in his East Nashville neighborhood for more than two months.

“It’s just been a safety issue, and it just feels like they don’t care,” Roberts said at the time.

Less than a week after WSMV4 Investigates contacted NES about Roberts’ case, crews went to his neighborhood and repaired the lights.

At that time, NES told WSMV4 Investigates that “it is our goal to repair lights within four working days after they are reported/entered into the system.”

WSMV4 filed a public records request with the utility company asking for information on streetlight complaints and repairs to see if NES is meeting that goal.

Looking at more than 19,000 reports between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, the data shows NES failed to meet that goal 47% of the time. According to the records, in 20% of the cases it took NES more than a week to make streetlight repairs, and 18% of the time the lights were not fixed for more than a month.

NES declined a request for an interview but in a statement said in part:

“At the [broken streetlight] rate we experienced in the sample year, it is essentially maintaining 20% of the lighting system each year. This equates to approximately 377 maintenance requests per week. NES usually has 6-8 crews that solely focus on lighting maintenance daily. NES sets high standards for itself and has an internal goal of four days for repairing lights, which the mutual agreement between NDOT and NES is even days. There are often challenges to repairing lights that can make the timeline extend beyond the preferred timeline.”

NES also told WSMV4 Investigates that the streetlight outage around the Tapestry apartments in Brentwood is the result of “damaged underground conduit that provides power to the lights” and once that equipment is repaired, electricity to the lights will be restored. According to NES, the city of Brentwood owns and maintains that equipment.

WSMV4 Investigates called the City of Brentwood and learned that the city does in fact own the equipment and is responsible for paying for any necessary repairs. But, according to a city official, NES is technically supposed to make those repairs and then bill the city for the work.

However, at this point, Brentwood is prepared to move forward without NES and repair the equipment because it “can control the quality of the work and get it done faster.”

While there is no immediate timeframe for when that gets done, the city official told WSMV4 Investigates that it is a priority project.

Rittler and Freels were both glad to hear that news but are upset NES did not simply explain that to them months ago.

While Rittler said NES has service in their name, it does not appear to be in their culture, he added.

“Now, we just have to hold them and the city accountable,” Rittler said.

If you notice a streetlight out or malfunctioning in your neighborhood, you can report the problem by filling out a form on the NES website.

If you are having problems with your streetlights getting fixed, click to reach investigative reporter Stacey Cameron.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.