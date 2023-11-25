Self-defense trainer shares shopping safety tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After multiple recent thefts at The Mall at Green Hills and Tanger Outlets Nashville, WSMV 4 wanted to see how shoppers can keep themselves safe this holiday season.

We checked in with Nashville self-defense trainer Peter Fusaro. He said having self-awareness goes a long way.

“First things first, don’t bury your head into your phone right when you get into your car,” Fusaro said.

Before you get to your car, check to see if anyone is following you. If you think someone is, try walking over a row or two before going to your car.

“You see cars driving up and down and left and right,” Fusaro said. “Is there anything unusual? Are cars passing up open spots?”

Fusaro said also to avoid low-lit areas and don’t park next to big vehicles like a camper or trucks that would block people’s view.

“Safety is very important,” Leslie said. “I think this whole area, safety has become a priority.”

While shoppers stay alert, the Metro Nashville Police Department is upping its patrols at Tanger and the other Nashville-area malls this holiday weekend.

