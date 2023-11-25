Self-defense trainer shares shopping safety tips

While shoppers stay alert, police are upping their patrols at Nashville-area malls.
After multiple recent thefts at The Mall at Green Hills and Tanger Outlets Nashville, WSMV4 wanted to see how shoppers can keep themselves safe while shopping.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After multiple recent thefts at The Mall at Green Hills and Tanger Outlets Nashville, WSMV 4 wanted to see how shoppers can keep themselves safe this holiday season.

We checked in with Nashville self-defense trainer Peter Fusaro. He said having self-awareness goes a long way.

“First things first, don’t bury your head into your phone right when you get into your car,” Fusaro said.

Before you get to your car, check to see if anyone is following you. If you think someone is, try walking over a row or two before going to your car.

“You see cars driving up and down and left and right,” Fusaro said. “Is there anything unusual? Are cars passing up open spots?”

Fusaro said also to avoid low-lit areas and don’t park next to big vehicles like a camper or trucks that would block people’s view.

“Safety is very important,” Leslie said. “I think this whole area, safety has become a priority.”

While shoppers stay alert, the Metro Nashville Police Department is upping its patrols at Tanger and the other Nashville-area malls this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE: Basketball Goal)
Tennessee middle school administrators reassigned after allegedly showing up to school basketball game drunk
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Photo shows a suspect running at an officer with knives.
Murfreesboro PD releases body cam video after robbery suspect shot, killed by veteran officer
First responders search for a missing motorist after a car was driven into the Tennessee River...
One person missing after driving car into Tennessee River
William Barnes
Nashville Uber driver says he was scammed through app

Latest News

Zoolumination
Where to see holiday lights in Middle Tennessee
Police investigating a shooting in Edgehill, body recovered from Tennessee River and there's a...
Friday evening news update
Residents of a Brentwood community are growing frustrated with NES for the lack of repairs...
Brentwood streetlight problems
After multiple recent thefts at The Mall at Green Hills and Tanger Outlets Nashville, WSMV4...
Protecting yourself during holiday shopping