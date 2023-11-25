Report: Home near Springfield ‘total loss’ after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home near Springfield home deemed a total loss after fire engulfed the structure early Saturday, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

The home, located in the 3900 block of Baggett Road, was reported on fire around 3:20 a.m.

The owner of the home was able to escape without injury, SBN said. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told SBN the homeowner woke up to the sound of the fire.

Jackson said an ashtray on the front porch caused the fire. From there, it quickly spread to the attic and the rest of the home.

Firefighters were able to save a quarter of the home, but most of the items inside the home were destroyed. The fire chief added that the homeowner also didn’t have insurance on the home.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.