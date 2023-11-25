Man in stable condition after shooting in Edgehill community

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. on Edgehill Avenue.
One man was shot Friday afternoon on Edgehill Avenue.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in stable condition after a shooting in the Edgehill community on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue just after 3 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and police said he is in stable condition.

Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

