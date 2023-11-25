Man beaten, stabbed outside Murfreesboro business

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was beaten and stabbed multiple times outside a business on Friday evening, Murfreesboro Police said.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware on Old Fort Parkway. Police said the victim was beaten and then stabbed multiple times by three people. He was able to crawl to the door of the business and employees called 911.

One of the attackers was wearing all black clothing, another a white hoodie and black pants, and a third had on a black sports jacket with white sleeves. They were all seen running west toward the Mapco on Old Fort Parkway. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Drone team assisted with the search.

If you have information that could be helpful to police, call Murfreesboro CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 or sent tips via the P3 Global Intel Mobile App.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.