First Alert Forecast: Showers Then A Shot of Cold Air

Overnight freezes
Cold shot coming to the Mid State
Cold shot coming to the Mid State(maxuser | WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

It’s going to be a calm but chilly Saturday evening under a partly cloudy sky.  Overnight lows are going to drop to around 40 by tomorrow morning so it won’t be as cold as what we woke up to today.

We’ll want to have the umbrella ready to go starting tomorrow morning and lasting through the first half of our afternoon.  A cold front is going to bring a scattering of off and on light rain showers back to the Mid State.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 50s.

A quick shot of cold air moves in overnight Sunday and right into early next next week. Lows will start off below freezing Monday morning, with highs only reaching the mid 40s in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday morning start off even colder in the 20s.

Highs eventually warm to the upper 40s to low 50s under a bright sunny sky.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the low 60s. Our next chance of rain returns Friday with widespread scattered showers throughout the day.

Most of that rain will move out by Saturday, but some showers could stick around.

