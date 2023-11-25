First Alert Forecast: Rain and colder air ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be a nice kick off to the weekend, but rain showers return tomorrow with a blast of cold air settling in early this week.

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will level off to the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds increase as the day goes on. Overnight lows won’t be as cold in the morning, only falling to the 40s.

Rain showers develop Sunday morning into the afternoon. These rain showers shouldn’t be too heavy, but still could impact travel to end the Thanksgiving weekend. Most of the rain is done by the late afternoon, but some light showers could linger into the evening. Highs Sunday will be in the low 50s.

A blast of cold air moves in Sunday night into next week. Lows will start off below freezing Monday morning, with highs only reaching the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning start off even colder in the 20s. Highs eventually warm to the upper 40s to low 50s under a bright sunny sky.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the low 60s.

Our next chance of rain returns Friday with widespread scattered showers throughout the day.

