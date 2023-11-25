Fire reported at Mt. Juliet barbecue restaurant

The fire at Martin’s BBQ Joint was contained to the hog barbecue pit area.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at Martin’s BBQ Joint on Friday night.

First responders responded to the fire at the restaurant located on South Mt. Juliet Road around 9:30 p.m. The fire department was called due to an out-of-control fire contained to the hog barbecue pit.

Officials said no one was hurt.

MJAlert: Responders are at Martin’s BBQ due to an out of control fire contained to the hog bbq pit. No injuries reported.

— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 25, 2023

