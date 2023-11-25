Fire reported at Mt. Juliet barbecue restaurant

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at Martin’s BBQ Joint on Friday night.

First responders responded to the fire at the restaurant located on South Mt. Juliet Road around 9:30 p.m. The fire department was called due to an out-of-control fire contained to the hog barbecue pit.

Officials said no one was hurt.

