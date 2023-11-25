Despite installing Kia’s ‘Anti-Theft Software’ Nashville man finds car stolen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kia is offering an anti-theft software update after a viral video led to a more than 400% increase in Kia and Hyundai car thefts over the past year according to Metro Police. Kia says the update now requires a key inside the lock for the car to start.

After Ron Akins’ 2011 Kia was stolen, and then recovered, he went to his Kia dealership to install the safety software.

Just three weeks after the update, Akins was on his way out the door when he found his parking spot empty again.

“I got the software done, left my car, locked it up, went in, came out the next morning, and it’s gone. And I’m like, if I had the software installed, why is my car stolen? It should have worked,” Akins said.

He says thieves were able to break in through this back window and security cameras captured them car starting the car and driving off in just a matter of minutes. After filing a police report, the car was found a few miles away with no front bumper, shattered back window, and broken key ignition.

We reached out to Kia to see if they knew of any faults with the upgrade. Head of Corporate Communications James Bell responded quote ‘We are not aware of instances where the software has not worked as designed.’ He said he would look into this particular case.

Akins was not satisfied with that answer and was frustrated with the amount he now must pay to repair his car.

“Make sure this time, the software does work for every entry that they can possibly come through. Because the thieves are getting smart out here,” Akins said.

Even if you don’t own a Kia or Hyundai, Mechanic Jeff Latondress with L.A.W Inc. said he’s seen a rise in car thefts and break-ins.

“Locking a car doesn’t do anything. They get into the window. And once they get in, it takes about two to three minutes. If they know what they’re doing,” Latondress said.

His best advice for protecting your car?

“At this point, the easiest safest thing is to get a steering wheel lock,” Latondresss said.

Now Akins is looking at other options,

“I love my car. It’s a good car, but it just ain’t worth it. Just you know, keep sitting it out here and getting it stolen every time,” Akins said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.