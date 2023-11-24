Where to see holiday lights in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lights have been a staple throughout the holiday season, and as Christmas day quickly approaches the chance to see holiday lights increases.

WSMV4 has gathered a list of places to check out holiday lights throughout Middle Tennessee.

Nashville:

Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Spending Christmas in Nashville? Gaylord Opryland is a staple of the hotel’s many activities including ice tubing, snowball build & blast, ice skating carriage rides, photos with Santa, and many more. For those on a budget, there are plenty of free things to do, including gazing at the many Christmas lights. Some of the many free things to do include: The Delta Atrium Light & Fountain Shows - The show features synchronized light, water and holiday music. Their are two shows to watch including the Brightest Star Fountain Show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Sounds of the Season Fountain Show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shows will run until Jan. 1, 2024. Christmas lights at the Magnolia Lawn - The Magnolia Lawn is free for guests to look at a display of more than 3 million holiday lights. The lawn is open from 5 p.m. till midnight and will be displayed until Jan. 1. Each night, the resort has a lighting ceremony where people can join in Christmas carols and watch the tree lighting. The ceremony begins about five minutes before 5 p.m. The outdoor nativity - In addition to the Magnolia Lawn, people can also check out the outdoor nativity scene. The nativity display features lighting effects and an audio rendition of the Biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The scene will be displayed from 5 p.m. till midnight. The Holiday Horticulture Trek - For those who want to be indoors and still enjoy holiday lights, people can go on a self-guided tour and learn about the resort’s flora while checking out the lights.

Cheekwood Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is known for dressing up and its unique holiday displays each season. Until Jan. 7., people can experience “Holiday Lights at Cheekwood.” The garden is stringed with more than 1,000,000 lights and filled with kiosks for hot cocoa and smores kits. People can also visit the Holiday Marketplace at the Frist Learning Center Great Hall. Tickets for adults vary from $26 to $31. For youth ages 3-17 tickets range from $20 to $25. For kids two and under, tickets are free.

Zoolumination Every night from From now until Jan. 17, people can visit the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere’s Zoolumination Chinese Festival of Lights. According to the Nashville Zoo, Zoolumination is one of the largest Chinese lantern festivals in the country. The festival includes more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns. for adults and teens range from $23 to $39. For kids aged 2-12, tickets range from $19 to $29. The event is from 5 to 9 p.m. and tickets for adults and teens range from $23 to $39. For kids aged 2-12, tickets range from $19 to $29. Chinese acrobats and entertainers perform nightly at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. at the amphitheater.



Music City Light Show in Antioch A home in Antioch synchronizes its lights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from now until Dec. 30 to 91.5 FM for their “Music City Light Show.” The home is located at 5361 Skip Jack Drive.



Franklin:

FrankTown Festival of Lights From now until Dec. 31 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center, from 5 to 9 p.m., people can visit the FrankTown Festival of Lights with the Williamson County drive-thru holiday light display. The display features more than 200 synchronized lights. People can listen to holiday music on the car radio, make s’mores by the fire puts and get snacks from the food truck. Every Wednesday FrankTown Festival of Lights has “walkin’ Wednesdays” where people can walk instead of drive through the lights from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The route opens to vehicles at 7 p.m. The FrankTown Festival of Lights also has character nights on Dec. 1, 6, 9, 19 and 22. Tickets start at $34.69.



Springfield:

Winter Wonderland at J. Travis Price Park The city of Springfield invites people to either walk or drive through their 23rd Winter Wonderland at J. Travis Price Park at 4155 Wilks Road. The park is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free. Drive-thru dates begin Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 23. Walking dates are on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23. On those days, there will be special activities including the following A tree lighting ceremony and holiday shopping from a variety of vendors on Dec. 2. Youth pony rides on Dec. 9 Youth holiday crafts on Dec. 16 A petting zoo on Dec. 23



Greenbrier:

Lights on Logan The 2023 Lights on Logan show will begin Dec. 1. There will be around 30,000 lights synchronized to 416 channels of computer-controlled animation. The show will be running until Dec. 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The display is located at 2760 Logan Road. When people arrive, they can tune their car stereo to 103.9 FM.



Clarksville:

Christmas on the Cumberland Open nightly, Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville is a display of more than 1,000,000 lights at McGregor Park and the Cumberland Riverwalk. The display is featured from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free to the public.



Lebanon:

Dancing Lights of Christmas Known as Tennessee’s largest drive-thru light and music show, Dancing Lights of Christmas, at 1033 Sparta Pike, features a light show, visits with Santa and a petting zoo. Dancing Lights of Christmas is open rain or shine, seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will run until Dec. 31. Cost to enter is $30 per family vehicle.



