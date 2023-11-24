TBI: Missing Overton Co. man found safe

Ronnie Lee Sapp had last been seen Thursday in Monterey.
Ronnie Lee Sapp was last seen Thursday in Monterey. He may be driving a silver F-150 truck.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe.

TBI’s last update regarding Ronnie Sapp, 77, was on Thursday when agents said he may have been headed to Florida. The alert was issued earlier that same day, and Sapp was located safely in Georgia Saturday morning.

