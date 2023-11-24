Silver Alert issued for missing Overton County man

Ronnie Lee Sapp was last seen Thursday in Monterey. He may be driving a silver F-150 truck.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Overton County man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday night.

Ronnie Lee Sapp, 77, was last seen on Thursday in Monterey. He is 6′, 201 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and green shoes. There is no known direction of travel. He may be driving a silver Ford F-150 with Tennessee license plate 003 BHNL.

The TBI said Sapp has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have information about Sapp’s whereabouts, call the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-823-5635 or TBI at 800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

