Rutherford commissioners volunteer at Murfreesboro nonprofit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several members of the Rutherford County Commission volunteered to help the homeless and disadvantaged in the community on Thanksgiving Day.

The commissioners helped feed lunch to people at The Journey Home.

The Journey Home, founded in 2006, is a Christian ministry that serves the homeless and disadvantaged of Rutherford County by helping to rehouse and provide resources and relationships that encourage faith, economic stability, wholeness and reintegration into community life.

The Journey Home, currently located at 308 W. Castle St., is in the process of building a new building to serve more individuals.

