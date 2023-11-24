No injuries in Madison house fire
The fire started in a room upstairs and appears it could be electrical in nature.
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a house fire in Madison on Thursday night.
The Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of Berwick Trail at 7:35 p.m. The first units to arrive noticed moderate smoke coming from the upstairs area.
Officials said the fire began in a room upstairs.
The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature, but the investigation into the cause is underway.
