No injuries in Madison house fire

The fire started in a room upstairs and appears it could be electrical in nature.
No one was injured after a fire in an upstairs room at a Madison home on Thanksgiving night.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a house fire in Madison on Thursday night.

The Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in the 1200 block of Berwick Trail at 7:35 p.m. The first units to arrive noticed moderate smoke coming from the upstairs area.

Officials said the fire began in a room upstairs.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature, but the investigation into the cause is underway.

