Garth Brooks’ Broadway honky tonk opens Friday
Friends in Low Places will open with a sold-out dive bar concert by Brooks on Friday night.
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Broadway’s newest honky tonk will open on Friday.
Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places opens. The country music icon bought the three-story building in December 2021 and transformed it into a spot where you can drink and dance, but also shop at the retail store inside.
He also included a police substation in the building’s design.
Brooks will host a grand opening on Friday night with a special dive bar concert that is already sold out.
