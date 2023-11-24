First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers and even older air

Get ready for lows back in the 20s!
First Alert Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro has your Black Friday forecast.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A chilly morning is on tap to end the workweek and even colder air is on the way.

TODAY & THIS WEEKEND

We’ll see more clouds around throughout Friday, but there will still be some decent sunshine at times through our afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s today with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s tonight. It looks like we’ll see some good widespread frost going into our Saturday morning.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s again.

A passing shower is now in the forecast for our Sunday as a frontal system approaches the Mid State. It won’t be an all-day rain event, but if you’re headed to the Titans game or have any outdoor plans, be sure to keep an eye to the sky. Any rain that does come through will be light and highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Following our Sunday shower, we’ll see a second shot of cool air for the Mid State early next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the 40s with overnight lows dropping off into the 20s! Both days will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures in the mid 50s will be our high on Thursday with a few more afternoon clouds.

