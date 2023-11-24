First Alert Forecast: Nice Saturday, then a few showers Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nice weather is on tap for tonight as temperatures fall back into the 30s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

We’ll have a variably cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 40s, into the 30s by sunrise Saturday. A few spots may dip to freezing. Count on widespread frost forming, too.

Saturday will be a nice day. Wind will be very light. The air will warm into the low-mid 50s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon.

On Sunday, expect a few light rain showers to move through. For those traveling home by car, expect road spray and damp conditions at times. Be aware if you’re driving northward that there will be a period light to moderate snow moving from the Plains, into the Midwest.

This weekend will be cool in Nashville. Clouds will increase Saturday. A few light rain showers are likely on Sunday. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Much colder weather is likely early next week.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will only top off in the 40s.

Lows on Monday will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday’s lows will be in the 20s, so we’ll have a moderate freeze then.

Temperatures will moderate some Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will increase on Thursday.

Rain showers will return Friday with our next weather system.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.