Donelson Cafe provides free meals for community on Thanksgiving

An estimated 70 people were involved, beginning yesterday, to ensure food was hot and ready for those in need.
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell were among those who helped serve meals at a Donelson restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A seven-year tradition continued at a Nashville restaurant this Thanksgiving.

In the spirit of giving, Donelson Cafe and Catering provided free meals this holiday for the Nashville community. Turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and more were served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Among those dishing out plates was Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

“I love that this is a holiday where we think about what we’re thankful for, what we’re grateful for,” O’Connell said. “Helping our unhoused neighbors and serving a meal to anybody who needs one, completely for free, are exactly what Thanksgiving is supposed to be about.”

An estimated 70 people were involved, beginning yesterday, to ensure food was hot and ready for those in need.

“I’m a service-type of person this is what I like to do,” Mark Dickerson, co-owner of Donelson Cafe and Catering, said. “I grew up knowing that food is a comfort, and so this is a way we spread comfort, feeding people.”

Organizers estimate more than 1,000 people were fed during the event. This year, a drive-thru option was also available.

Donelson Cafe and Catering gave away Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings to those who visited on Thursday.

