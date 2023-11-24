‘Dolly does Dallas!’: Country music icon dazzles during halftime at Cowboys game

ARLINGTON, TX (WSMV) – Sporting a Dallas cowboy cheerleaders’ uniform, country music icon Dolly Parton dazzled AT&T Stadium with a performance of fan favorites during halftime at the Cowboys and Washington Commanders game on Thanksgiving.

Parton, 77, performed some of her best-known songs like “Jolene,” “9 to 5″ and coming off the debut of her rock album “Rockstar,” Dolly jammed out with the crowd during her performance of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

“Well, hello, Texas!” Parton said as she greeted the crowd of more than 90,000 fans at the game. “Dolly does Dallas! You like my outfit?”

Parton’s performance mirrored a halftime show at the Super Bowl, with dancers, lights and fog machines. She was joined by Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders during the performance.

After the show, there were mixed reactions on social media, with most people lauding the longtime artist and songwriter for performing on such a big stage at her age, while others criticized Parton for lip syncing.

“Dolly Parton is 77 and looks amazing!” senior advocacy group Voices For Seniors tweeted. “We love this senior icon.”

Parton announced at the game she would be partnering with the Salvation Army to help encourage others to give back during the holiday season.

Dolly Parton is 77 and looks amazing! We love this senior icon. pic.twitter.com/EViRhFJFUA — VoicesForSeniors (@Voices4Seniors) November 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.