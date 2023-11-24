Best Black Friday deals

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals, according to NBC Select.
FILE
FILE(Bebeto Matthews | AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Black Friday is here and with it comes deals on items sold at stores and online across the country.

NBC Select put out a list of more than 100 of the best Black Friday deals. Among them include up to 80% off of select products on Amazon; up to 70% off of products across Walmart; up to 50% off products at Target and Best Buy.

On Amazon, you can get a Nintendo Switch Mario Brothers bundle for $299. The gaming console typically costs $299 on its own.

You can save up to $80 on Apple AirPods at Walmart; Target has a 55-inch Hisense TV for $100 off; and Best Buy cut $60 off the price of Apple watches.

For more Black Friday deals, visit NBC Select’s growing list of the best Black Friday deals.

