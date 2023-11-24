2 arrested for shoplifting on Black Friday in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department (MJPD) arrested two people for stealing from Old Navy and Ross on Black Friday.

Police said they were investigating a handicapped parking violation and an invalid temporary license plate when they saw two people associated with the car leave Old Navy.

Officers found stolen Old Navy clothing on a 24-year-old woman and an anti-theft burglary device tool on a 23-year-old man.

In addition to the stolen clothes from Old Navy, police also found stolen clothes from Ross.

Police said both the suspects were shoplifting and removing the anti-theft tags in their attempt to steal.

“We continue to have a strong focus on our retail areas to ensure criminals are not successful in MJ,” MJPD said.

