1 trapped, 3 injured after head-on crash in Maury County
Crews were able to work together and use tools to free the crash victim.
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation is underway after a head-on crash in Maury County on Wednesday night.
Maury County Fire Department crews responded to the crash on Bear Creek Pike at about 5:45 p.m. Arriving first responders found one of three people injured in the crash was trapped inside of one the vehicles, the fire department said. Crews were able to work together and use tools to free the crash victim.
One person was airlifted to Tristar Skyline Medical Center. The two other people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital by emergency personnel.
The crash remains under investigation.
