Woman wanted for stealing credit card, buying $7,000 worth of gift cards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are trying to identify a woman who they said used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $7,000 worth of gift cards at multiple Target stores.

Police said the card was stolen form a man in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 after he met the woman on Broadway. They returned to his hotel. When he woke up, his Rolex watch and credit cards had been taken.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

The woman pictured is accused of stealing a man's Rolex watch and a credit card. She then used the credit card to buy gift cards at Target. She may have been driving the vehicle circled. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

