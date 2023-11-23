Woman wanted for stealing credit card, buying $7,000 worth of gift cards

Police said the woman met a man on Broadway and went back to his hotel where she allegedly took his credit card and a Rolex watch.
Metro Police said the woman met a man on Broadway and went back to his room and stole his credit card and Rolex watch.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are trying to identify a woman who they said used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $7,000 worth of gift cards at multiple Target stores.

Police said the card was stolen form a man in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 after he met the woman on Broadway. They returned to his hotel. When he woke up, his Rolex watch and credit cards had been taken.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

The woman pictured is accused of stealing a man's Rolex watch and a credit card. She then used...
The woman pictured is accused of stealing a man's Rolex watch and a credit card. She then used the credit card to buy gift cards at Target. She may have been driving the vehicle circled.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE: Basketball Goal)
Tennessee middle school administrators reassigned after allegedly showing up to school basketball game drunk
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
An armored truck was robbed at an ATM in Murfreesboro on Wednesday morning and officers engaged...
Police identify man shot and killed by officer during robbery attempt

Latest News

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Fair Board still pushing for its plan to redevelop Fairgrounds Speedway
Acoustic Guitar
Stolen guitars tracked by AirTag left in guitar case
Nashville’s Fair Board said it’s still pushing for their plan to redevelop the Fairgrounds...
Nonprofit reveals plan for Fairgrounds
Metro Police said the woman met a man on Broadway and went back to his room and stole his...
Woman wanted for stealing credit card