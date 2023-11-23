Woman killed after vehicle hits her in Clarksville

A portion of Ft. Campbell Boulevard is closed after the crash.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Clarksville.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. after the Clarksville Police Department received a call that a woman had been hit by a car on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Concord Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating.

Southbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard are shut down from Concord Drive to Charlemagne Boulevard.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.

Police will be withholding the name of the woman until the next of kin are notified.

