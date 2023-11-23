‘Tomorrow is never promised’: Fort Campbell soldiers remember those they’ve lost on Thanksgiving

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - Even after the death of five Fort Campbell service members in November and nine in March, those on base remain thankful this Thanksgiving.

“After a major incident like that, you should be a little more thankful and more appreciative of what you have,” Military Police Officer David Ressman said. “Like they always say the easiest day, it was yesterday. Tomorrow is never promised. So just be thankful for what you have in the moment.”

Though thankful, Petroleum Fuel Specialist Morisa Griffin said she had low expectations going into the holiday and believed she wouldn’t even have a Thanksgiving meal.

Warrior Zone Manager Duronda Cannon ensured that wouldn’t happen.

Fourteen years ago, Cannon began cooking meals for soldiers who can’t be with their families on Thanksgiving.

”I want to treat them like they might walk out that door, and I may never see them again,” Cannon said. “And I want them to know this is their home, and I want them taken care of.”

Though those who attended the Thanksgiving luncheon are without their families this year, they say they’re thinking of the ones who have lost a loved one permanently.

“It brings sadness to my heart for their families because they cannot spend Thanksgiving with them,” Griffin said. “It just makes me appreciate mine so much more.”

For newer soldiers at the base, they say events like this make a difference.

“I feel like I have an extension of my family here already, which is great,” said Ressmen, who arrived at Fort Campbell seven weeks ago.

Having the feeling of family while away from your own is the ultimate goal for Cannon.

“I hope I have made a little small improvement in their lives being away from their mom and dad and their families,” Cannon said.

The Warrior Zone Thanksgiving Luncheon is held every year by the MWR for single soldiers who can’t be with their families.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.