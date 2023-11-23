Stolen guitars tracked by AirTag left in guitar case

Suspect stole several guitars from a studio and sold them to a music store.
A Nashville man is facing theft charges after Metro Nashville Police said he stole several guitars and then sold them to a local music store.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
One of the victims had AirTags in his guitar case and police used that to track down the stolen guitars and make an arrest.

Police documents show Alonzo Vines stole the guitars from Soundcheck Nashville studios and sold them to a local Guitar Center store.

