Stolen guitars tracked by AirTag left in guitar case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing theft charges after police said he stole several guitars and then sold them to a local music store.

One of the victims had AirTags in his guitar case and police used that to track down the stolen guitars and make an arrest.

Police documents show Alonzo Vines stole the guitars from Soundcheck Nashville studios and sold them to a local Guitar Center store.

