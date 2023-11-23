Shoppers rushing before grocery stores close on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many stores are closed on Thanksgiving this year, so shoppers only have a couple hours left to get everything they need in the kitchen on Thursday.

The aisles at Kroger were packed on Wednesday with families filling up their shopping carts to make their turkey dinners.

COMPLETE LIST: Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

There was a constant stream of people through the checkout lanes after they grabbed everything from potatoes and onions to smaller snacks to much on while watching football.

“It’s amazing. There are just people everywhere,” Lester Lewis Jr. said. “I had forgotten how it was during the holidays, and I said, ‘well ok I only need a few things.’ It works out.”

There are only a handful of stores open on Thanksgiving. Walmart, Target and Costco are among the retailers remaining closed all day. Kroger stores in Middle Tennessee will be open until 3 p.m.

Even if you go to an open store on Thanksgiving, they are not allowed to sell wine under a state law.

“We wanted to absolutely make sure we had everything, so that is why when I realized we were running low on a few things I had to come today,” Kasey Dunlap said. “Because tomorrow I will be out of luck.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.