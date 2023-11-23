One person missing after driving car into Tennessee River

The car was travelling on Main Street in Saltillo during heavy fog when it apparently went into the river.
First responders search for a missing motorist after a car was driven into the Tennessee River...
First responders search for a missing motorist after a car was driven into the Tennessee River in Saltillo on Thursday morning.(Hardin County Fire Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALTILLO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is missing after a car drove into the Tennessee River on Thursday morning, the Hardin County Fire Department reported.

Firefighters and special operations team members were dispatched to the boat ramp at 480 Main St. on a report of a vehicle in the water. Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle had driven into the water about two hours earlier during a heavy fog.

Officials said there were two occupants inside the car when it went into the river, but only one made it to shore.

The vehicle was recovered by Hardin County divers, but one person is still missing. The search will be ongoing for the missing person, according to the fire department.

This is at least the second time this year a vehicle has driven into the river in Saltillo.

In February, a man called 911 after accidentally driving into the river at 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 24. The victim drowned before first responders reached the car.

Main Street is a straight road that leads directly to the Saltillo Landing boat ramp at the Tennessee River. The ramp was a ferry crossing for several years.

The victims were not identified by the fire department.

