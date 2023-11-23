Nashville drivers taking advantage of lower gas prices

AAA: Gas is almost 30 cents cheaper this Thanksgiving compared to last year.
AAA says gas prices are 30 cents cheaper this Thanksgiving compared to last year.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in Nashville around Thanksgiving time has dropped almost 30 cents compared to Thanksgiving in 2022, according to AAA.

Many families are taking advantage of the lower prices. AAA expects 1.2 million Tennesseans to take road trips 50 miles or more. AAA said that more than 28,000 more Tennessee drivers compared to 2022.

Jack Porco, a local Middle Tennessee resident, shared his Thanksgiving plans.

”I’ll be traveling to Louisville, Kentucky,” Porco said. ”I just picked up Pyrex dishes so I’m making baked mac and cheese. Loading up and bringing some wine as well so excited to get back home with the family.”

Porco said filling up his Jeep is always a little expensive, however this year he said he is excited that gas prices are a little bit lower right now.

Another Nashville driver, Eric Kramer, isn’t going far this holiday. However, Kramer said he is still looking forward to the lower prices.

”I think it’s great,” Kramer said. “There’s a lot of cars on the road there’s a lot of traffic so if gas prices are lower that’s a good thing.”

AAA said a strong domestic gas supply is behind the lower prices and the company anticipates the prices will stick around after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE: Basketball Goal)
Tennessee middle school administrators reassigned after allegedly showing up to school basketball game drunk
The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a house explosion in Maury County.
2 in critical condition after house explosion in Tennessee, TBI investigating
For the first, video obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows how events unfolded when a shooter...
‘She’s got a gun’: Video captures shooting inside BNA

Latest News

AAA says gas prices are 30 cents cheaper this Thanksgiving compared to last year.
Lower gas prices this Thanksgiving
TVA crews working on power outages in December 2022
TVA invests in $8 million worth of upgrades to prevent rolling blackouts
People flooded into the Brentwood Kroger on Wednesday to get their final grocery items before...
Shoppers rushing before grocery stores close on Thanksgiving
The Tennessee Valley Authority instituted changes this summer to hopefully prevent rolling...
TVA makes upgrades to prevent rolling blackouts