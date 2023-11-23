Nashville drivers taking advantage of lower gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in Nashville around Thanksgiving time has dropped almost 30 cents compared to Thanksgiving in 2022, according to AAA.

Many families are taking advantage of the lower prices. AAA expects 1.2 million Tennesseans to take road trips 50 miles or more. AAA said that more than 28,000 more Tennessee drivers compared to 2022.

Jack Porco, a local Middle Tennessee resident, shared his Thanksgiving plans.

”I’ll be traveling to Louisville, Kentucky,” Porco said. ”I just picked up Pyrex dishes so I’m making baked mac and cheese. Loading up and bringing some wine as well so excited to get back home with the family.”

Porco said filling up his Jeep is always a little expensive, however this year he said he is excited that gas prices are a little bit lower right now.

Another Nashville driver, Eric Kramer, isn’t going far this holiday. However, Kramer said he is still looking forward to the lower prices.

”I think it’s great,” Kramer said. “There’s a lot of cars on the road there’s a lot of traffic so if gas prices are lower that’s a good thing.”

AAA said a strong domestic gas supply is behind the lower prices and the company anticipates the prices will stick around after Thanksgiving.

