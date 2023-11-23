Murfreesboro PD releases body cam video after burglary suspect shot, killed by veteran officer

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WARNING: This video is disturbing.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Body camera video released Thursday by the Murfreesboro Police Department shows an armed burglary suspect charged at a veteran officer before being fatally shot inside a restaurant Wednesday morning.

Officer Adam Claiborne, a five-year veteran of MPD, shot 44-year-old Steven James Murphy, of Murfreesboro, after he charged at him with two large knives during a robbery attempt, police said. Claiborne responded to Jason’s Deli off Thompson Lane at about 9:15 a.m., where Murphy allegedly ignored commands to stop before charging the officer.

Body camera footage released Thursday by MPD shows Murphy running at the officer with knives in his hands while shouting.

Murphy had run to the restaurant after he tried to rob an armored truck at a nearby ATM, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police identify man shot and killed by officer during robbery attempt

Murphy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Claiborne remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

