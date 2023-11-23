Man fires shots at vehicle on Briley Parkway, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting at a vehicle on Briley Parkway was arrested Wednesday.

Douglas-Alberto Angel-Castillo is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Police responded at about 7:30 a.m. after a victim called 911 telling the dispatcher he was being shot at, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

The victim told police he was driving, entering Briley Parkway South from Gallatin Pike, when he tried to stop another vehicle from cutting him off while merging.

That’s when the victim said he heard five loud “pops” that ended up being gunshots. One of the bullets hit just below the victim’s driver side window, police said.

While speeding away, the victim’s vehicle was shot at once again, according to the report. The bullet hit the vehicle’s rear bumper.

Angel-Castillo was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody. He told officers he shot at the vehicle because the victim threw a water bottle at him while they were in traffic together, police said.

