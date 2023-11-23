Man fires shots at vehicle on Briley Parkway, police say

The victim managed to escape the gunfire.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man accused of shooting at a vehicle on Briley Parkway was arrested Wednesday.

Douglas-Alberto Angel-Castillo is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Police responded at about 7:30 a.m. after a victim called 911 telling the dispatcher he was being shot at, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

The victim told police he was driving, entering Briley Parkway South from Gallatin Pike, when he tried to stop another vehicle from cutting him off while merging.

That’s when the victim said he heard five loud “pops” that ended up being gunshots. One of the bullets hit just below the victim’s driver side window, police said.

While speeding away, the victim’s vehicle was shot at once again, according to the report. The bullet hit the vehicle’s rear bumper.

Angel-Castillo was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody. He told officers he shot at the vehicle because the victim threw a water bottle at him while they were in traffic together, police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE: Basketball Goal)
Tennessee middle school administrators reassigned after allegedly showing up to school basketball game drunk
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
An armored truck was robbed at an ATM in Murfreesboro on Wednesday morning and officers engaged...
Police identify man shot and killed by officer during robbery attempt

Latest News

Man accused of shooting at driver on Briley Parkway
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Fair Board still pushing for its plan to redevelop Fairgrounds Speedway
The woman pictured is accused of stealing a man's Rolex watch and a credit card. She then used...
Woman wanted for stealing credit card, buying $7,000 worth of gift cards
Acoustic Guitar
Stolen guitars tracked by AirTag left in guitar case