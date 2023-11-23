Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers running out of time

Shopper encounters crowded aisles in the hours before the holiday begins.
By Sharon Danquah
Nov. 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers filled stores all Wednesday.

It happens every year, dozens of people either put off or forget to buy all the ingredients, but that last-minute shopping creates issues not just the day before, but on Thanksgiving Day.

Shoppers are shuffling through aisles and sifting through the produce section.

“Procrastination was the number one thing,” Dillon and Tenasie Courtright said. “We got some ham, some flowers and mac and cheese.

All the things the Courtrights said they meant to buy days ago.

They weren’t the only one making the late dash to the grocery store.

“I was surprised by the number of people inside,” the Courtrights said.

There were longer lines and packed aisles in stores across Nashville.

“They’re going to be about 26 of us for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow,” said Velma Huggins and Carol Manley during their visit to Costco.

What some didn’t expect was the selection.

“I was more surprised by all the work being done because nothing was missing,” the Courtrights said.

There will be one thing people won’t be able to take off store shelves on Thanksgiving Day.

“We got the wine. We got the drinks. We got the champagne for mimosas. Yeah, we were early on that part,” the Courtrights said.

Things like wine and liquor can’t be sold on holidays in Tennessee.

If people put their shopping off until Thanksgiving Day, shoppers may get deals on items, but they could run into store closures and shorter hours.

