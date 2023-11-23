First Alert Weather: Freezing Fog This Morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

We’ve issued a ⚠️FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY⚠️ for the early morning hours on this Thanksgiving Day.

Areas of dense fog combined with near freezing temperatures could cause roadways, especially overpasses and bridges, to become slick this morning. If you are traveling, be sure to use extreme caution. Fog will also reduce visibility down to less than a mile in some locations.

Our afternoon is looking much better with highs in the upper 50s to maybe even near 60. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around today. Lows will drop back into the 30s again tonight, and we could also see some patchy fog tomorrow morning as well.

END OF THE WEEK & WEEKEND

More clouds will mix in tomorrow, and while I still won’t totally be able to rule out an isolated shower, most if not all of us will stay dry. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s again.

A passing shower is now in the forecast for our Sunday, but it won’t be an all-day rain event. If you’re headed to the Titans game or have any outdoor plans, be sure to stick with us for updates. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Following our Sunday shower, we’ll see a second shot of cool air for the Mid State.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the 40s with overnight lows dropping off into the 20s! Both days will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.