First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather continues through Friday, into start of holiday weekend

A couple rain showers will be possible on Sunday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tonight will turn cold once again with clouds and a little fog developing, especially over our northern communities.

THROUGH BLACK FRIDAY:

Clouds will increase overnight. It’ll turn colder, as temperatures tumble into the 30s. Nashville should bottom out around 37°. A few spots of fog will be possible once again, primarily over our northern communities.

Friday will be variably cloudy and pleasant, but a developing northerly breeze will make it feel chilly at times.

Cool weather is expected on Friday in Nashville with a developing north breeze.
Cool weather is expected on Friday in Nashville with a developing north breeze.(WSMV)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Saturday looks partly cloudy and uneventful.

Sunday will turn cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible in advance of a cold front. Behind that front, much colder weather will move in for the start of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will be quite cold. Unusually dry air will take over the area as well.

Wednesday will begin with a hard freeze for everyone.

Thursday afternoon will be slightly milder as clouds return.

Expect some rain on Friday and possibly again next weekend.

