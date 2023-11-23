First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather continues through Friday, into start of holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tonight will turn cold once again with clouds and a little fog developing, especially over our northern communities.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH BLACK FRIDAY:

Clouds will increase overnight. It’ll turn colder, as temperatures tumble into the 30s. Nashville should bottom out around 37°. A few spots of fog will be possible once again, primarily over our northern communities.

Friday will be variably cloudy and pleasant, but a developing northerly breeze will make it feel chilly at times.

Cool weather is expected on Friday in Nashville with a developing north breeze. (WSMV)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Saturday looks partly cloudy and uneventful.

Sunday will turn cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible in advance of a cold front. Behind that front, much colder weather will move in for the start of next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will be quite cold. Unusually dry air will take over the area as well.

Wednesday will begin with a hard freeze for everyone.

Thursday afternoon will be slightly milder as clouds return.

Expect some rain on Friday and possibly again next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.