Fair Board still pushing for its plan to redevelop Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Fair Board said it’s still pushing for their plan to redevelop the Fairgrounds Speedway.

The group has worked on the plan for years to add more seats, a new track surface and other upgrades to the historic speedway.

The Fair Board approved a plan that would allow Bristol Motor Speedway to lead the redevelopment in hopes that a NASCAR Cup Series race would return to the Fairgrounds Speedway.

“The Fair Board currently has a comprehensive proposal before the Mayor and the City Council, after undergoing careful considerations and a vetting process by both the Fair Board of Commissioners that included years of public input and the Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority,” Fair Board Chairman Jasper Hendricks said in a statement.

Hendricks urged stakeholders to respect the democratic principles and due diligence integral to the Fair Board’s decision-making process.

“This is a racetrack that deserves to be saved,” Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell said last week at the Nashville Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “It’s the second oldest racetrack in the country, and there’s a way for us to do this in a responsible way, make this better for the neighborhood.”

The Fair Board responded Wednesday after a nonprofit called Fairgrounds Preservation Partners proposed a new plan called Cumberland Yard for the speedway. It would include housing, a park and amphitheater.

“We have not been approached about an alternate plan for the use of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway until we saw the media reports on Tuesday morning,” Hendricks said in a news release.

Hendricks expressed disappointment in what he called “the illegitimate special interest group” that announced Cumberland Yards.

“The fairgrounds is an important public space, and it’s the Fair Board of Commissioners’ responsibility to steward that,” Hendricks said.

According to a news release, Fairgrounds Preservation Partners outlined a comprehensive plan to restore the Nashville Fairgrounds to its historic park-like setting while adding affordable housing, introducing electric-vehicle racing and celebrating the site’s music legacy.

The group said Cumberland Yard enjoys overwhelming public support.

“The Nashville Fairgrounds belongs to all Nashvillians,” Mike Kopp, FPP chair and music-industry veteran, said in a news release. “The future of this public property should be determined by the local community in partnership with the Metro Fair Board and surrounding neighborhoods – and in a way that acknowledges the Fairgrounds’ complete history while addressing the city’s current needs.”

FPP said Cumberland Yard is a nostalgic nod to the Fairgrounds’ origin story, which began with Cumberland Park. Established in 1891, Cumberland Park operated for nearly seven decades as a community space before being paved over in 1958 to make way for NASCAR, which left Nashville in 1984. Country music’s Fan Fair, now known as CMA Fest, was held at Fairgrounds speedway for nearly two decades beginning in 1982.

The centerpiece of the Cumberland Yard plan calls for restoring most of the 23-acre Fairgrounds Speedway site to a public park for Nashvillians to enjoy the outdoors, festivals and other events, and provide a real midway for the fair. Auto racing would continue with electric vehicles on a straight-line, multi-purpose racetrack. Crumbling cinderblock bleachers would be replaced with a new affordable live/work creative technology campus to support the local economy, working-class Nashvillians including musicians, artists, tourism workers and others who are being squeezed out by the city’s skyrocketing costs of living and working.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.