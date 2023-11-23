Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE: Basketball Goal)
Tennessee middle school administrators reassigned after allegedly showing up to school basketball game drunk
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Tennessee as of Nov. 20, 2023.
Deer harvested in Tennessee tests positive for CWD
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs
An armored truck was robbed at an ATM in Murfreesboro on Wednesday morning and officers engaged...
Police identify man shot and killed by officer during robbery attempt

Latest News

Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Photo shows a suspect running at an officer with knives.
Murfreesboro PD releases body camera video of police shooting
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending